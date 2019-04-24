Olivia Culpo Flaunts Plunging Cleavage And Underboob In Quadruple Instagram Update

Following her high-profile Coachella appearance, Olivia Culpo appears to be making the most of social media.

On April 23, the model and former Miss Universe took to Instagram for a quadruple-whammy update. Vixen-like, daring, innocent, and sporty, the four snaps are showcasing a veritable carousel of looks. All are proving why this American sensation has somewhat of a cult following.

By far the most daring is the first picture. It shows Culpo in a cleavage-flaunting, all-black getup. A ruched, halterneck bodysuit comes with a plunging neckline, a V-shaped cut-out, and almost as much leg as there is chest. With a tailored, satin-lapeled jacket and pendant diamanté jewelry, the finish is as provocative as it is classy. Olivia’s jet blacks contrast a stark-white backdrop. A waist-placed left hand contrasts a right one resting on a black stool. From her piercing stare to her glossed-brown bob, Culpo is out-doing most of the competition from the first picture alone.

A swipe to the right shows Olivia in deep reds. This time, she is shot from the side. Once again, the outfit takes the form of a bodysuit. Longer hair, sheer or velvet-like materials, and a hint of cleavage turn the amperage down a notch, but the photo is far from dull.

Channeling natural beauty and wet-effect hair, the third picture is likely the most innocent. Void of cleavage thanks to a higher neckline, Olivia’s simple velvet bodysuit matches her likewise minimal makeup. Toned hips and thighs are still being flashed, but the image does not seem provocative. Fourth and final is the underboob-flaunting monochrome snap. A touch more complicated, this leotard-like outfit comes with a black lower half, a layered white cropped top, and hints of black strapping underneath it. Olivia’s hands appear almost tugging at her waist area – an unusual array of bracelets on her left arm seem particularly eye-catching here.

As a globe-trotter, model, influencer, and bonafide style icon, Olivia’s fame comes as multi-faceted. Her IMDb page is filling up with acting credits. Ultimately, this celebrity seems to be the girl that every guy wants to date (and every girl wants to be).

Olivia has 3.9 million Instagram followers. Her fanbase is impressive from a celebrity perspective alone. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, Bella Thorne, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams all follow her. Culpo is even followed by Ariana Grande’s lookalike, Jacky Vasquez.

Today’s update gives a nod to Esquire magazine. Olivia is currently fronting the Mexico edition.