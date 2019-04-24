Ariana Grande Gets Reassuring Message From Jim Carrey About Depression

Ariana Grande recently received a reassuring message from Jim Carrey after she posted a quote by him about depression. In it, Carrey references the concept that depression is actually “deep rest,” or a need to unburden oneself from the persona created to interact with the rest of the world.

“Depression is your body saying, ‘I don’t want to be this character anymore,” the quote reads.

Carrey was clearly touched by the fact that Grande had shared his quote and told her as much when he tweeted her.

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” he wrote on Twitter. ” I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

Ariana was effusive in her gratitude to Carrey for his message. On Twitter, she professed her longtime admiration for the actor and tweeted that she would tattoo his response to her on her forehead.

As The Independent reports, Ariana previously expressed that she has been struggling with her mental health, in a Twitter conversation with a fan last week.

“I just feel empty and I wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and right now I don’t have anything. Love u,” she wrote.

Grande has been open about the emotional rollercoaster that her personal life has apparently become. She has made it clear that she was shaken by the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, from an accidental overdose in 2018. Her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson fell apart shortly thereafter, and TMZ reported that the breakup was caused by Ariana’s inability to cope with her grief at the time.

She has also admitted to suffering from PTSD, triggered by the suicide bombing that happened at her concert in 2017. As The Inquisitr reported, the “Thank U Next” singer posted images of her brain scans which alarmed many of her fans. In her first post, she shows what a normal brain scan looks like compared to one from a patient who has PTSD. Her scan is speckled with white spots which looks similar to the scan that’s identified as having the condition.

“Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy,” she wrote, as reported by E! News. “It just blew me away. I found it informative and interesting and wanted to encourage y’all to make sure you check on your brains / listen to your bodies / take care of yourselves too.”