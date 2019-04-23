Cindy Kimberly Stuns In A Short Polka Dot Dress While Enjoying Some Sun In Spain

Cindy Kimberly is well-known among her 5.3 million Instagram followers for her skin-baring snaps but that doesn’t mean that she only relies on showing her body off to get attention. Modeling these days is all about posting one’s day-to-day activities on social media in order to stay in the limelight and that is something that Cindy understands very well.

The model is currently in her hometown of Barcelona, Spain, and in order to update her fans with her activities, she recently took to her page and posted two new photographs — both becoming a hit.

In the first set of photographs, the stunner could be seen wearing a mini navy-blue, polka dot dress with a plunging neckline — a design that allowed the model to flash her bare chest as well as her smooth legs and small waist.

In terms of her aesthetics, Cindy opted for a coral shade of lipstick to accentuate her beautiful lips while she let her black tresses down and accessorized with a pair of delicate earrings and black sunglasses.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Barcelona, Spain, and within a few hours of having been posted, the photograph gained significant traction, amassing close to 500,000 likes as of the writing of this piece. That’s not all, but fans left more than 14,00 comments on the pic to shower the model with various compliments which shows that Cindy is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and whether it’s a bikini pic or not, fans love to see her and know about her activities.

Cindy also posted a heartwarming picture wherein she could be seen sitting beside her mother while holding her arm. The picture was also captured in Barcelona.

In the pic, the model wore a ribbed, white shirt with black pants while her mom donned a black ensemble to keep it classy. The picture amassed more than 128,000 likes and close 418 comments wherein fans praised both the mother and the daughter for their gifted looks. Many of Cindy’s fellow models, including Chantel Jeffries, Meredith Mickelson and Janice Joostema, also commented on Cindy’s picture to compliment the mom-daughter duo.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Cindy rose to fame after Justin Bieber posted her picture on Instagram and asked: “Omg, who is this?”

At the time, Cindy — who is often likened to Russian bombshell Irina Shayk — used to work as a babysitter in Spain, earning $4 an hour. However, Bieber’s attention changed her life and turned her into a catwalk model.

Speaking about her newfound fame, Cindy said the following, per the article.