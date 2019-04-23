Nicole Scherzinger Poses In Bathtub In Sexy New Photo Shoot

Nicole Scherzinger has been a part of a lot of photo shoots lately, and luckily for fans, she’s sharing an inside look at many of them.

Earlier today, the former Pussycat Dolls singer took to her Instagram stories to share a few sexy photos for an upcoming feature in Hashtag Legend. In the first photo in the set, the 40-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a black off-the-shoulder dress that showcases her toned arms and neckline.

The stunner wears her long, dark tresses at her back and moves in different direction as she strikes a variety of poses for the camera while kneeling in a huge, white bathtub. Like she normally does for shoots, Scherzinger rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with pink lipstick and fierce highlighter. Nicole accessorizes the look with a diamond necklace and matching bracelet.

The next photo in the set shows Scherzinger trading her little black dress for a body-hugging silver, sequined number. This time, Nicole goes outside to pose right in front of a rooftop pool in Hong Kong. The black-haired beauty dons a dress that hugs every one of her curves and it looks like she has legs for days while sporting a pair of black and white pair of heels. The singer again wears her long, dark locks down and straight and completes the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Nicole also shared a few other photos from the spread, which was shot in Hong Kong, and her 3-million-plus followers have given the series of images a lot of praise with over 4,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments.

“You are so beautiful it’s unreal,” one follower wrote.

“You are a absolute legend. You are awesomely beautiful.”

“I love you so much. Truly a living #legend,” one more commented.

And according to Yahoo!, fans who live across the pong may be seeing a lot more of Nicole on television. The publication shares that the 40-year-old is expected to take a seat at the vacant Strictly Come Dancing judging table. Veteran panelist Craig Revel Horwood, who has been on the BBC show since 2004, finds Scherzinger to be the perfect replacement.

“[Nicole] would be fabulous. And Anton du Beke definitely wants to do it. I’d love to see Nicole, or Carlos [Acosta],” he dished. “But nobody has actually expressed anything to me. And I’m generally the last to find out.”

For now, fans can follow Scherzy and all of her latest adventures on Instagram.