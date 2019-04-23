‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: As Fans Await Episode 3 Rumors Of A Leak Abound, Here’s What Is Known So Far

Fans take to social media and ask hackers to find a way to release the 'Game of Thrones' episode early.

With Episode 3 of HBO’s Game of Thrones billed to contain the most spectacular — and longest — battle in television history, fans are hoping for a leak in order to get their GoT dose early.

Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw those at Winterfell getting ready to battle the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his dead army. Which means that Episode 3 will result in an epic battle. Already, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the battle at Winterfell episode is expected to run for one hour and 22 minutes. Of this, it is rumored that 90 minutes of that time will be filled up with the enormous battle between the living and the dead.

So, to say that Game of Thrones fans are hyped is a gross understatement.

However, many fans are finding the wait much too long and are imploring hackers to somehow magically release Episode 3 early.

According to Comic Book, fans have been taking to Twitter in order to get the word out that they would be okay with an Episode 3 leak for the latest season of Game of Thrones.

“Dear hackers of the internet,” one Twitter user asked. “Please leak Episode 3 of Game of Thrones.”

But, that person is not alone, as many fans believe that the seven-day wait between episodes is simply too long.

Helen Sloan / HBO

Previously, there have been leaks of Episode 1 and 2 of the final season of Game of Thrones. However, these leaks have been of the legal variety and likely a result of mix-ups with times. Episode 1 of Game of Thrones Season 8 was released hours early by DirecTV. In addition, Episode 2 also became available hours before the release time last Sunday night thanks to Amazon Prime Video in Germany. With the release of Episode 2, hackers did pounce and download it before uploading it to illegal piracy sites. So, it is possible fans could get their wish, albeit only hours before the scheduled air time.

HBO has endeavored to minimize all leaks on the final season of Game of Thrones, so it seems unlikely that an illegal copy will be leaked online unless there is a breach on one of the outlets who is legally distributing the series on again. In fact, security has been tightened so much that early screeners are no longer available to media outlets ahead of time in fear that a major breach would occur.

This means that fans will likely just have to wait out the remainder of the week in order to get their Game of Thrones fix.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.