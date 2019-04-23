Julianne Hough Twerks While Wearing A Tight, Sparkly Dress On Instagram

Julianne Hough is seemingly pumped while she’s been filming auditions for her latest gig on America’s Got Talent.

The new host, 30, took time away from filming the show for a dance break. As she’s getting glammed up by her squad, the Dancing with the Stars alum is shaking her booty in what she calls a “pre-agt warm up.” The song she’s dancing to has an upbeat tempo and her team is admiring the dancer’s moves. Hough’s blonde, short hair is in a bun and her face has a bright makeup look from celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker. She is also wearing a sparkly, floral dress styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The video was shared with Hough’s 4.5 million followers and received more than 160,000 likes. The video also received more than 70 comments from the Safe Haven star’s fans.

“You are stunning,” commented one follower.

“This outfittttt,” another follower chimed.

Hough also shared photos from her stunning AGT look on Tuesday. In one photo, the dancer looks back at the camera with a small smile. In the post’s caption, Hough said that she feels like a unicorn after getting her glam treatment. In the second photo of the slideshow, Hough is facing forward and showing off her stunning dress once again.

“Another day, another opportunity to transform. Shout out to my team for their insane creativity,” the Footloose star wrote under her slideshow.

News of the two-time Dancing with the Stars champion joining AGT began to spread back in February. Hough will be joined by actress Gabrielle Union as a new judge for the NBC show, joining Simon Cowell and Howie Mendel. Actor Terry Crews will also replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host for the upcoming season. In addition to filming auditions for Season 14, the cast had a red carpet event for the show back in April. This will be Hough’s second time in a judging role for a talent competition, as she was previously a judge on DWTS. Hough gushed about the opportunity in an Instagram post of the new AGT cast in its official first photo.

“First day on the new job Wow. The energy of the crowd, the performers, the judges. It was INCREDIBLE!” Hough captioned on Monday, March 4. “I am so excited for this new chapter in my life with my new TV fam and cannot wait to share it all with you. Big thanks to everyone involved for making yesterday the best first day ever!!”