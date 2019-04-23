Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Flaunts Flawless Body In An Orange Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Maya Stepper recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new bikini snapshot which immediately titillated her fans and followers.

Posted to celebrate the Earth Day and captured against the beautiful backdrop of the jungle of Ubud in Bali, Maya was featured in the pic wearing an orange bikini which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure.

To pose for the snap, she could be seen standing on a rock while stretching her arms over her head. Since it was a long-distance shot, Maya’s face could not be seen in the picture so whether she wore any makeup or accessories could not be ascertained.

In the caption, the 26-year-old stunner wrote a long message in relation to the Earth Day and expressed her dismay at the condition of the jungle which is littered with plastic waste. Maya said that every time she pays a visit, her heart breaks to see the polluted forest. She urged her followers and fans to play their part in reducing plastic waste to save the Earth and emphasized that every individual counts.

“Individually we are one drop, together we are an ocean,” she said.

The post was liked more than 12,000 times and fans left more than 120 comments to appreciate the model’s stance on plastic pollution. Other fans, however, solely focused on the sexy photograph and praised the model for her hotness.

While most of the comments were appreciative in nature, one of her followers called the model out and said that her environmental activism is selective because Maya makes multiple trips to Bali and flying in an airplane is as bad for the Earth as plastic pollution because transportation is one of the biggest contributors of greenhouse gases. The commentator also added that he really likes Maya and does not mean to offend her but a spade must be called a spade.

Apart from the said picture, Maya also posted two up-close images wherein she could be seen pulling off an almost makeup-free look. Fans found the model’s freckles very cute and showered her with various compliments, calling her the most beautiful woman in the world.

According to an article by It’s Now Cool, Maya was asked which profession she would choose if she wasn’t a model. In response, she said the following.