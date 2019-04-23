Hannah Palmer Flaunts Major Cleavage And Underboob In ‘Malibu Barbie’ Bikini

Popularity seems to be on the up for Maxim model Hannah Palmer.

On April 23, the Arizona-born sensation updated her Instagram. Fans are getting an eye-popping display. With a caption that suggests today is about being a “Malibu Barbie,” Hannah appears to be putting her money where her mouth is.

The picture shows this bombshell shot from the front. A tiny, hot-pink bikini contrasts background greenery, although eyes are likely on what the swimwear is containing. Hannah’s halterneck string top is just about containing her ample cleavage – proof of which is seen in both the overall level of chest and some very visible underboob. Smiling playfully at the camera lens, Palmer seems to know she’s got plenty to flaunt.

A hot-pink wristwatch matches the Fashion Nova bikini mentioned in the caption. With a healthy tan, blonde hair, and blue eyes, Hannah is proving every inch the “Malibu Barbie.” Fans seem to agree. A user appearing to be named Pauline left her thoughts in a brief comment.

“Real life Barbie doll”

The “Barbie” trend appears prominent of late. Just last week, The Inquisitr reported rapper Chanel West Coast being called a “desert barbie” in a rainbow-colored two-piece with matching hair. Nicki Minaj uses the iconic doll as a moniker, having also released “Barbie Dreams” as a song.

While Minaj has 102 million Instagram followers and Chanel West Coast boasts 3.2 million, Hannah’s following sits at a more modest 613,000. Her fanbase is growing, though. In 2018, Maxim featured Hannah as their Cover Girl. With an Instagram bio announcing herself as a Fashion Nova ambassador, this esthetician-turned-model is making a name for herself.

Hannah attended Coachella 2019. The star-studded annual music festival has experienced a high turnout from the modeling industry this year. Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Alessandra Ambrosio have all shown their faces. Coachella isn’t just for the industry’s elite, though. With appearances from glamour models Lele Pons and Valentina Fradegrada, it would appear that Coachella is the way to boost one’s career in 2019.

Palmer’s 2018 Maxim feature came with a brief interview. Hannah has some surprising talents, per her words to the magazine.

“Secret talent? I would say I’m not terrible at singing (if we are being unoriginal), but something that only the closest people in my life know about me is that I can twist my arm all the way around! A full 360 degrees haha.”

For the majority of Hannah’s fans though, her physique likely comes as talent enough. Well, that and the ability to pull off being a “Malibu Barbie.”