Miley Cyrus Shows Off Curves In Skin-Tight Dress At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere

Miley Cyrus stole the show with her look on Monday evening for the red carpet premiere of Avengers: Endgame. The singer arrived alongside her husband Liam Hemsworth wearing a skin-tight black dress with a cutout in the middle. Of course, Cyrus has never been known to keep things simple, so she posed for playfully sexy photos as she shared some PDA with the actor before the big event.

Cyrus’ stunning floor-length strapless custom Saint Laurent dress featured silver sparkling jewels at the chest and an elegant cutout just below the bust, according to Hollywood Life. She accessorized with armloads of silver and gold bracelets, as well as several rings and gold and silver chains on her neck.

The 26-year-old “Malibu” singer seemed to be having a great time posing for a few shots at the premiere. Cyrus showed off her cleavage as she pushed up her chest and opened her mouth wide at the camera in one photo. The light captured a touch of red sparkling color on her eyelids while her Hannah Montana-styled hair fell down her shoulders.

Cyrus even brought her husband, who opted for a classic black suit and tie, into the fun. She leaned over and licked Hemsworth’s suit jacket while the 29-year-old Isn’t It Romantic actor flashed a huge smile. In another moment, she pushed Hemsworth away lightly before pulling him back for a sweet hug.

The singer gave a sneak peek of her look for the event on her Instagram Stories earlier Monday evening, People reported. Cyrus shared a series of photos and videos of herself slowly dancing along to music on their commute to the premiere.

In one photo, Cyrus showed off the top of the elegant velvet gown and thanked designers Anthony Vaccarello and Saint Laurent for the look.

“Custom Yves Saint Laurent for tonight’s Avenger premiere hennnnnnny,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer swayed her upper body as she sang along to “Old Town Road” by Nas X and her father Billy Ray Cyrus in one clip, while another video showed Hemsworth sweetly serenading Cyrus with a love song.

“He’s talking about me,” she joked about the loving lyrics.

Hemsworth and his wife attended the premiere in support of the actor’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, 35, who stars in the Marvel flick as Thor. The third Hemsworth brother, Luke, 37, also attended alongside their mother, Leonie.

Other attendees at the event included Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, and more.

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on Friday, April 26.