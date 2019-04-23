Courtney Stodden Does Sexy Dance Showing Off Major Cleavage & A Dramatic New Hairstyle

Courtney Stodden has been well known for her gorgeous, platinum locks for years, and now the model and singer has decided to change her look up a bit while working on her latest album. In a sizzling video posted to Instagram, Stodden flaunted her insane cleavage, and dramatic new style, while doing a sexy shimmy for the camera.

For the clip, Stodden rocked a black and cream lingerie set, which was covered in lace, and panned the camera down so that her fans could catch a glimpse of her entire curvaceous body. The top, which featured thick straps to show off her sunkissed skin, put her ample cleavage and buxom chest on full display. Her chiseled midsection was visible as well, and Stodden flashed a sultry pout to the camera as she showed off her dance moves.

The model then tousled around her newly dyed locks, showing off the stark change from blonde to a deep, dark brown. She wore long, damp, beach-babe waves and appeared to be fresh out of the shower while teasing her followers with the video. In the caption, Stodden shared that the switch up was for her new album, “Courtney Rx.”

Aside from being well-known for her bright-blonde hair and photoshoots that envoke the memory of her muse, Marilyn Monroe, Stodden is also remembered for her marriage to her estranged husband, Doug Hutchison, who is 35 years older than the model. Just 16 at the time of their wedding, Stodden made headlines with her unconventional relationship, and in a sit down with Buzzfeed, she opened up about how her marriage — and ultimate separation — has impacted her life.

“I know that I love him so much, and I think he’s also ingrained in me because I was 16. He has his thumbprint all over my spirit, and that part is hard for me to grow out of. He’s in my identity. If he wasn’t the person he is, I would say absolutely he took advantage of me. But the situation was so unique, right or wrong.”

She also shared that she knew their union was controversial and she knew that it would make waves — but nothing prepared her for public shaming she received following their nuptials. Now 24, Stodden has learned a lot of valuable lessons, mostly about what she wants for her future and for having respect for herself.

“Now that I’m an adult, I realize I’m not just a body. I’m a human being. I’m a good woman,” she shared.

Stodden is currently in the studio working on her latest album, a collection of catchy pop songs, and continues to model, as evidenced by the sprawling photos of her gigs she posts to Instagram.