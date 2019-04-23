‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Photos: Neil Winters Is Laid To Rest

A sneak peek of the heartbreaking funeral for Neil.

The Young and the Restless spoilers photos show the family and friends of Neil Winters saying goodbye to him after he suddenly passed away.

According to She Knows Soaps, Devon (Bryton James) found Neil (Kristoff St. John) dead. Neil had driven Lily (Christel Khalil) home from prison and the laid down to rest a bit before Devon’s big opening night at his new club, Society. When Neil failed to respond to Devon’s messages, he went home to check on his father.

Nate (Sean Dominic) assures Neil’s family that he died peacefully in his sleep — most likely from a massive stroke. However, both Devon and Lily feel guilty, according to the Inquisitr. Lily, in particular, feels she not only killed Hilary last year but also killed Neil by putting so much stress on him when he was behind bars. As for Devon, he worries that he killed his father by insisting that Lily serve time for distracted driving that led to Hilary’s death.

As everyone in Genoa City learns of Neil’s death, they begin mourning their profound loss. He touched and saved so many lives in the community. Later this week, Neil’s loved ones gather to say goodbye to the man who meant so much. The scenes are especially poignant because Neil portrayer Kristoff St. John passed away suddenly on February 3 of heart disease. His co-stars filmed these scenes as they mourned for the actor.

Michael Yarish / CBS

Lily and Devon hold hands in the church during Neil’s funeral. They are united in their grief over losing their father so early.

Michael Yarish / CBS

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) misses his best friend. Neil and Jack started a foundation together to help other addicts in Genoa City, and it was a cause close to both their hearts. Many times throughout the years they leaned on each other through difficult times as one or the other struggled.

Michael Yarish / CBS Michael Yarish / CBS Michael Yarish / CBS

Devon, Lily, and Malcolm (Shemar Moore) all deliver eulogies for Neil at his funeral. Malcolm, Neil’s half brother, returns to Genoa City to lay the Winters patriarch to rest.

Michael Yarish / CBS

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) credits Neil with saving her life as she dealt with alcoholism multiple times over the years. In Neil, Nikki found a friend who understood her plight and treated her with compassion and kindness while remaining firmly in her corner.

Michael Yarish / CBS

Finally, many residents raise a glass with Malcolm as they celebrate Neil Winters’ life and all he’s meant to Genoa City these past three decades.