Watch Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Boston Bruins Live Stream: Game 7 NHL Playoffs First Round, Start Time, Preview

For the second time in two seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins face off in an NHL Playoffs first-round Game Seven.

For the second time in two years, and the fifth time in the history of these two “original six” National Hockey League franchises, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will face off in a first-round NHL Playoff Game 7, as CBC Sports reported. But Toronto is hoping that this edition of their Game 7 showdown turns out differently than three of the last four, because the Leafs have not defeated the Bruins in a Game 7 since April 7, 1959. In fact, almost exactly one year ago, the two teams met in Game 7 when Boston scored four goals in the third period to eliminate Toronto 7-4. Toronto will try one more time in Tuesday’s game which will live stream from Boston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins NHL first-round Game 7 do-or-die showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 17,500-seat TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 23. That start time will be 4 p.m. Pacific, 6 p.m. Central.

In Denmark, the Czech Republic and other countries in central Europe, the puck will drop at 1 a.m. Central European Summer Time on Wednesday, April 24. And in China, the Leafs-Bruins showdown starts at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, China Standard Time.

Though Boston has the home ice advantage, there is some question as to how much of an advantage that really is, with each team taking two of its three wins on the other team’s ice, as Global News reported. But the teams have also alternated wins in the series so far, with the Leafs taking Game 1, 2, and 5 — meaning that if the pattern holds, Game 7 should go Toronto’s way.

Brad Marchand scored two goals in Game Six to lead the Boston Bruins into Game Seven against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Claus Andersen / Getty Images

To watch the Toronto Maple Leafs Vs. Boston Bruins NHL first-round Game 7 live stream online from Boston, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Seagulls showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Loading...

But there is a way to watch the NHL Playoffs showdown live online for free without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Tuesday’s Leafs vs. Bruins game live stream for free.

In Canada, the Toronto-Boston decisive Game 7 will be streamed by Rogers SportsNet Now.

To watch the Leafs-Bruins matchup internationally, a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe may be found at NHL.com.