‘DWTS’ Newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Show Off Their Amazing Abs In Inspiring Honeymoon Photo

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers score a 10 for their perfect six-packs.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are stripping down to their suits in Saint Lucia. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancers tied the knot last week in a private ceremony in California, but they’re taking fans along on their tropical honeymoon with a series of social media snaps.

Earlier this week, Val Chmerkovskiy and his bride documented their honeymoon stop in Saint Lucia with a picture-perfect bathing suit pose. In the photo, both pro dancers’ mirrorball winning physiques are in full view as they show off their perfect six-packs while wearing swimsuits. In the photo, Val is wearing black and white patterned swim trunks while Jenna rocks an orange bikini as the pair pose in front of a waterfall. The couple’s strenuous ballroom workouts are apparent in the pic as they show off their perfect dancer’s bodies.

Val captioned the photo with a beautiful post about gratitude. And while he opened up about his own insecurities and was mostly talking about how gratitude is “truly an essential ingredient to happiness” and there can never be enough of it, fans couldn’t help but weigh in on how they pair should be grateful for their perfect 10 bods.

“I bet you Jenna is grateful for those abs!” one commenter wrote.

Jenna Johnson also posted photos from the couple’s beautiful day in Saint Lucia. The couple got a bath from sulfur in a nearby volcano, and then the locals painted on their bodies with thick black mud. Jenna revealed that she and Val also enjoyed a day of snorkeling near the Saint Lucia Pitons.

Last year, Jenna Johnson told People that ballroom dance is “one of the most amazing workouts”– and it most certainly shows in her recent bikini pose with her husband. The Dancing With the Stars: Athletes winner explained that dance engages “a lot of different muscles that you wouldn’t necessarily use on the treadmill or the elliptical.” Johnson pointed to the Latin dance, the salsa, as a great routine for stamina and cardio.

“There’s a lot of movement in the core area and so I feel like it’s awesome for sculpting your obliques and your back and just getting that area moving in general,” the DWTS pro said.

Jenna also said the jive is another great workout because it keeps her in motion constantly.

“Jive for me always gets me panting and burning the most,” Jenna Johnson revealed.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are both Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champions. The celebrity ballroom competition is expected to return to ABC this fall.