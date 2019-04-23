Wendy Williams Reportedly Needed Help Walking During Her Show On Tuesday

Wendy Williams was reportedly looking a bit fragile during the taping of her live show on Tuesday.

According to Radar Online, the talk show host was helped around stage by a body guard during commercials, and needed assistance up and down a small set of stairs.

Someone who was at the filming of the show this week revealed to the outlet that Williams had an escort every time the show went to commercial break.

“She needed an escort to help her up and down the very small steps. In between commercials, as she made her way through the audience, she was gripping on to these heat warmer things — almost using them as if they were stress balls,” the onlooker stated.

The source went on to reveal that Wendy also had strange red stains on the sides of her bright yellow skirt, but didn’t seem to know they were there.

“She didn’t even acknowledge the stains. I wonder if she even knew those stains were there. It was very visible,” says insider.

“After the show she was walking on a flat surface to greet the audience members in the front row. And what was weird was that she was hanging on to her bodyguard the entire time — almost like she would fall if she didn’t,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Wendy Williams has been struggling with an array of health issues. Last year, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves Disease, an immune disorder that impacts hormones in the thyroid gland.

This year, Wendy told her fans that she’d been living in a sober house to deal with her addiction issues just days before filing for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Williams and her estranged husband may have been on the rocks for a long time before their divorce filing.

Rumors have been flying that Kevin may have been abusive towards Wendy during their marriage. According to TMZ, earlier this year police reportedly received an anonymous phone call that claimed Hunter may have been poisoning Williams.

Police responded to the couple’s home, where Kevin allegedly didn’t want to let police in. Once inside, cops found Wendy covered with a blanket from neck to toe, and although she claimed she was fine, she was said to get teary when asked if there was any truth to the anonymous tip.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams when her talk show airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and channel.