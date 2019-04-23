NFL Trade Talk: Patrick Peterson Possibly Heading To Chiefs After Someone In Arizona ‘P*ssed Him Off’

Rumors are flying in Arizona and it involves one of their very best players.

With the 2019 NFL Draft just a couple of days away, there are a lot of rumors flying around regarding trades and so much more. Anything is possible if draft picks or players are combined and it’s going to be an interesting few days for football fans. Now, there are loud whispers out of Arizona that someone in the Cardinals’ organization angered Patrick Peterson and it could end up with him traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reports are quite conflicting at the moment and it’s hard to know what could possibly happen, but there is a lot going on. NFL Trade Rumors is reporting that someone within the Arizona Cardinals has angered Peterson and “p*ssed him off” which has him wanting out.

Peterson was not in attendance at the team’s voluntary minicamp which began this week for the Cardinals. Of course, a number of veterans do that and it isn’t that strange, but a rumor that started floating around on Twitter had people up in arms.

Add on top of that a now-deleted tweet from wide receiver Antonio Bryant which said the Cards actually traded Peterson to the Chiefs already.

NFL.com reported that Peterson had removed all references to the Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts and it led people to believe he was not happy. Steve Wyche shot down those reports and simply stated it had nothing to down with Peterson’s mood or feelings about the Cardinals.

Last year, The Inquisitr reported that Peterson was already unhappy in Arizona and wouldn’t mind looking for another team to play for in the NFL. He currently has two years left on his contract which would pay him base salaries of $11 million in 2019 and $12.05 million in 2020. So, if he’s going anywhere else, it’s going to have to be via a trade.

While all of these rumors are circulating, new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t really worried about it. His first minicamp practice was on Tuesday and made it well known that attendance was voluntary, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

Kingsbury said that he had talked to Peterson and he made it seem as if everything seemed perfectly fine. Moving ahead into the future, Kingsbury said that one of the best cornerbacks in the league would be with the team going forward and that is with “no question.”

The Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick in the draft which begins on Thursday night and most experts predict they will select quarterback Tyler Murray. The team is getting phone calls from a number of teams regarding that pick and wondering if they would be willing to trade.

If the Cardinals are looking at what could be offered to them for the number one overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, they may also field calls about Patrick Peterson. Of course, that’s if all of the rumors end up being true and the All-Pro is honestly unhappy in Arizona.