Instagram Bombshell Lyna Perez Goes Completely Nude Under See-Through Dress

Instagram model Lyna Perez knows a thing or two when it comes to showing off her picture-perfect figure for the camera.

The brunette bombshell has already amassed quite an impressive following on Instagram of over 3 million fans and as she continues to post sultry photos of herself, the account continues to grow. In one of Perez’s more recent posts from her account, she leaves nothing to the imagination as she stuns in a see-through dress. The two NSFW photos were posted to her Instagram account yesterday and Lyna’s fans have already gone crazy for them.

In the first image, the model poses in front of the ocean and a range of cliffs while striking a pose. Lyna shows off her fit and fab body in blue see-through dress that clings to her body and shows off all of her assets, including her breasts. Like always, Perez wears a fresh face full of makeup including long lashes, subtle purple eyeshadow, and bright pink lipstick.

The next photo is taken from a back angle and it once again shows off the bombshell’s stunning figure. In the post, Perez looks over her shoulder and gives a slight smile while her brunette locks flow in the wind. The back of the sheer dress falls all the way down to Lyna’s derriere and it is definitely visible in the photo. At this particular angle, an ample amount of side boob is also on display.

So far, the image has earned the Instagram star a ton of attention with over 224,000 likes in addition to 6,000 comments. While some fans commented on which photo to share which picture in the set that they liked more, countless other fans took to the post to gush over Perez’s incredible body.

“Every picture of you is my favorite,” one follower commented.

“You look absolutely smoking hottt and beautiful.”

“That’s a tough one??? I’ll go for number 2. You look gorgeous,” another wrote.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Perez stunned fans in another bikini-clad photo. In the sexy snapshot, Perez appears in front of a set of outdoor steps and tells her followers that she is going hiking in a cave. The snapshot shows off Lyna’s signature backside in an orange thong bikini that leaves nothing to the imagination.

The brown-haired beauty looks over her shoulder and poses while she holds her hair in her hands for the NSFW photo. In just moments of going live, Lyna’s post has earned her a good amount of attention with 147,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments. No matter what she ends up posting, the bombshell’s Instagram account is always fire.