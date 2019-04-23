The ‘Hollywood Medium’ Once Predicted Jenna Bush Hager Would Have A Baby Boy

Yesterday, host of TheToday Show, Jenna Bush Hager, shared the happy news that she is expecting baby number three with her husband, Henry Hager, and that the couple will soon be bringing home a baby boy to join big sisters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3. Though Hager revealed that she and her husband weren’t exactly trying to get pregnant, according to a 2016 reading with Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry, she may have always known in her heart that this was expected for her family.

As The Today Show shared, during Hager’s sit down with the medium, he revealed to her that someday she would be the mom of a little boy. They spoke about — and Henry connected to — Hager’s late grandfather Harold Welch, who passed away in 1995.

“We’ve always thought if we had a boy, we were going to name him after him. But we haven’t had a boy yet,” Hager shared as looked overcome with emotion.

Henry further added that Hager’s late grandfather already had a “spiritual connection” with her two daughters, but that he’d also have one with her son one day.

“As far as children go, he’s referencing that there is going to be a little boy that will be born,” Henry told a tearful — and excited — Hager, who appeared elated at the news.

Though the pregnancy came as a surprise to the Hager family, Mila and Poppy looked as if they were bursting with joy in an Easter day video posted by Hager to Instagram. The duo — decked out in adorable, matching Easter dresses — stood in front of a sprawling wall of flowers to share that there is a baby in their mommy’s belly and that he’ll be “going to work” with her. When Hager asked if it was the “best Easter ever,” they both rushed to her while exclaiming that it was.

“We weren’t really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy. It’s a little bit of a shock, but it’s such great news,” Hager shared.

And Hager’s road to motherhood prior to the birth of her first daughter, Mila, wasn’t an easy one, either. Hager revealed on a segment for The Today Show aimed to bring awareness during National Infertility Awareness Week, that she once suffered an ectopic pregnancy, and that she was uneducated as to what that meant until she visited with her doctor and they gave her the devastating news.

Following the heartbreaking ordeal, Hager underwent emergency surgery to remove one of her fallopian tubes, and called the incident “isolating,” as her husband was out of town and her sister was traveling in Africa.