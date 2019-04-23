Justin Bieber ‘Won’t Be Releasing Album Soon’ Despite Surprise Announcement During Coachella Appearance

Justin Bieber fans went completely crazy when the singer announced he would be dropping new music very soon, but it seems like he may have “jumped the gun” by revealing as much.

The 25-year-old made a surprise appearance during Ariana Grande’s headline set at the Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday night. And to concertgoers’ delight, he not only performed his hit tune, “Sorry,” but he also announced to the crowd that he would be releasing an album “very soon.” This announcement followed Bieber taking a two-year break from his music career.

However, it seems like Bieber’s fans will still have to patiently wait for new hits. It has emerged that the new record won’t be released for “about another year,” per The Daily Mail. The Canadian hunk has reportedly “recorded a few songs” at this point, but isn’t quite ready to drop a full album — as he is working on “creating a new sound.”

“He feels very centered, and he’s excited about getting back in the studio grind,” an insider told TMZ.

Bieber’s latest album, Purpose, was released in November of 2015. The album boasted chart-topping songs such as “What Do You Mean,” “Sorry,” and “Love Yourself.” He then embarked on a busy world tour, but was forced to cancel the last leg of his Purpose tour after having already performed 140 shows — a move that he credited to exhaustion. As per The Daily Mail, the tour grossed a whopping $275 million over the course of a year. He performed his last show in London, in July of 2017.

The pop star, who is known for being very candid with his followers, apologized to fans at the time and explained that he was going on an indefinite hiatus as he was focused on “just resting, getting some relaxation,” and working on his overall mental health.

His sudden career break made for even more of a shock when he took to the stage to join his pal Ariana during her second Coachella 2019 performance. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Justin explained to the crowd that he wasn’t planning on performing this soon, and especially not in front of such a massive audience.

“I haven’t been on stage in like, two years. I came out here, I had no idea I’d be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea.”

He then thanked his fellow pop singer, with whom he shares the same manager — Scooter Braun — before dropping the news about his upcoming music project.

“So anyway, this is my first time on stage in like, two years. So I had to get my groove back, I have to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying,” he said, before adding, “Thank you so much, man, and by the way, album coming soon!”