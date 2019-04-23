‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Bikini Body On Vacation With Her Sons

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is showing off her bikini body as she relaxes on vacation with her three sons: Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, and Lux Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a new family photo of her and her boys as they all donned their bathing suits and smiled during their beach vacation in Cancun, Mexico.

Lowry and her family are seen standing on a balcony as the blue sky, gorgeous ocean, and light sand beach is seen behind them. Green foliage, beach chairs, and umbrellas are also seen in the distance.

Kailyn dons a black, high-waisted bikini, which flaunts her hourglass figure, ample cleavage, and arm tattoos as she holds her youngest son, Lux, on her hip. The reality star has her long, blonde hair thrown up in a messy bun on top of her head

Lowry’s older sons stand in front of her wearing colorful, printed board shorts. The boys look happy to be enjoying the vacation with their brothers and their mother.

Fans immediately began asking Kailyn for details on her bikini, wanting to know where she bought it so that they could replicate her look.

“Where is that suit from! You look fantastic,” one fan commented.

“Lookin good,” another wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kail took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her boys on the airplane, and then later playing together in the sand once they’d arrived in Mexico.

Kailyn Lowry’s vacation is seemingly being filmed for Teen Mom 2, as crew members can be seen in her videos, and Isaac even helps out production a bit by marking a scene for them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lowry seems to be very comfortable in her own skin. The mother-of-three took to social media last month to share a photo of herself naked in her bed in honor of her 27th birthday.

In the sexy snapshot, Kail beams a huge smile as she lies on her belly in her bed with a sheet covering her backside. Her bare chest is on full display but partially hidden by her arms.

Lowry runs her fingers through her long, straight blonde hair and dons a natural makeup look for the photograph, which includes a bright glow to her skin, nude lips, darkened eyebrows, and subtle eyeliner and mascara.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry by watching Teen Mom 2, which airs Monday nights on MTV.