‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Teases Season 6 Tidbits

Fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette know that Hannah Brown is next up for the franchise and her season will debut in May. However, Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner. The slate of contestants won’t be finalized for a bit yet, but spoiler guru Reality Steve just broke down all of the early teasers he has put together so far.

Reality Steve’s latest blog post shared plenty of juicy scoop about Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. As The Inquisitr previously noted, this next run of episodes will premiere on Monday, July 29, and it seems that it will start filming during the first week of June. Filming is usually completed in about three weeks.

Interestingly, it seems that production is looking into filming somewhere new this summer. Until now, each of the seasons has been done in Mexico, but a change of scenery could be a good thing for all involved.

Fans know by now that each Bachelor in Paradise cast is made up primarily of men and women from the most recent Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons. Reality Steve put together a breakdown showing the percentages and he predicts that at least 60 percent of the upcoming slate of contestants will be from Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown’s seasons.

All of the potential candidates are heading to Los Angeles this weekend to undergo the testing process. Even if they went through this process recently, they are required to do it again and the testing includes legal meetings, production interviews, and a number of other psychological and physical tests.

Given that, fans of the franchise will probably notice an influx of former contestants revealing that they’re in Los Angeles this weekend. Of course, production brings in many more people to test than they ever intend on casting, so it’s far too early to tell for sure who will be looking for love in front of cameras this summer.

However, Reality Steve says he’s already been hearing quite a bit in terms of preliminary Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. As most would guess, he said that it’s virtually guaranteed that Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Demi Burnett, Onyeka Ehie, Tayshia Adams, Bri Barnes, Heather Morton, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and Kirpa Sudick will be there.

Reality Steve’s spoilers also detailed that another three to five women from Colton’s season will likely be cast.

It’s a little too soon to go into too much detail about which of Hannah’s men will be there as filming is still taking place. However, he noted that the final three guys never go to Bachelor in Paradise due to the spoilers that would emerge about The Bachelorette. It seems likely that 10 to 12 of Brown’s suitors will head to BIP this summer.

Of course, there are always a few franchise veterans mixed in too. While Reality Steve notes that the list is always evolving, He’s hearing that former contestants like Danielle Lombard, Kristina Schulman, Whitney Fransway, Blake Horstmann, Jordan Kimball, and Dean Unglert seem to be headlining production’s current wish list.

Those who have been following these contestants for a while know that it could be pretty explosive to get Dean, Kristina, and Danielle all there at the same time. In addition, a lot of Bachelor fans have been pushing hard to see Hannah and Blake give a romance a shot.

Bachelor in Paradise has actually been fairly successful in creating romantic pairings that last, so the pressure is on the Season 6 cast. Additional spoilers will emerge over the coming weeks and fans will be anxious to check it out when it premieres in July.