Adele’s Next Album Will Reportedly Be All About Her Split From Simon Konecki

Adele is reportedly channeling her recent heartbreak through her music following her divorce announcement.

The news about the singer, 30, and her husband Simon Konecki, 45, began to circulate last week. The pair had been together for almost eight years and share one child together – Angelo, 6. Hollywood Life reports that the relationship was over before the public was made aware of the split. A source also reportedly told the outlet that Adele has been using her recent marital woes to create songs for her upcoming album. The singer has reportedly been working tirelessly and is putting all of her energy into new music and an album for her fans.

“Adele’s been dealing with her many emotions the way she always does, by writing songs,” the source reportedly revealed. “She’s been pouring out her heart in the studio, making music is like therapy for her. Her next album will have songs about Simon and this split.”

The outlet also claims that the “Hello” singer is “heartbroken” over her decision to divorce Konecki, but isn’t letting it affect her work. Adele has been notorious for channeling her relationship problems into her music through various albums like 21 in 2011 and 25 in 2015. The singer was reportedly rumored to be in the studio back in March after being spotted leaving a New York City studio in a black raincoat. The “One and Only” songstress reportedly kept a low profile as she walked out of the studio with her head down.

Adele’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh announced her and Konecki’s separation on Friday, April 19. The two men reportedly said that the pair is “committed” to raising their son and making things as normal for him as possible.

While the news of Adele and Konecki’s split comes as a shock to the “Make You Feel My Love” singer’s fan base, People reports that the pair’s marriage was anything but traditional. The couple rarely went on public outings together, and Adele rarely shared intimate moments of the two during their lengthy relationship.

“Throughout their relationship when Adele was in Los Angeles, weeks would sometimes go by before they were spotted together,” a source reportedly told the publication. “Simon always seemed to do his own thing while Adele was spending time with [their son] Angelo in L.A.”

The outlet also claims that Adele was the one more involved in their son’s school life and worked hard to maintain normalcy in his life. Neither Adele nor Konecki has made any remarks since the announcement occurred.