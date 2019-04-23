Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Cheating Scandal For The First Time Since ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Jordyn Woods has remained mostly silent about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson back in February, save for her famous Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith the following month. However, during a visit to Nigeria over Easter weekend, the 21-year-old model briefly addressed the situation once more. Woods sat in on a panel during the Homecoming Festival, where she was asked about the famed drama between herself, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner, according to Daily Mail.

Woods reportedly spoke about how the scandal impacted her family. In particular, she opened up about the bullying her family endured.

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman—in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it,” the young entrepreneur said.

News broke in February that Woods, best friend to Jenner at the time, allegedly had an affair with Kardashian’s boyfriend. The two were rumored to be getting cozy at a party together, although Woods claimed in her Red Table Talk interview that the two only shared one kiss. Some reports stated that Woods had a longtime secret relationship with the basketball star. Thompson and Kardashian ended their relationship, while Jenner and Woods stopped talking.

During her interview with Pinkett Smith, Woods said something similar about the pain the scandal had caused her family. She admitted that her sister Jodie had trouble attending school, while her mother Elizabeth could hardly grocery shop, Cosmopolitan reported.

“If I were a weak person, I would have hurt myself…I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I love. Not because of malicious intent but because I was just scared,” the model said of the scandal’s aftermath.

The fallout may have died down, but Woods and Jenner have still kept their distance from each other since the incident. However, the model was approached by paparazzi at the Los Angeles airport before her trip to Nigeria, where she was asked how she feels about the makeup mogul.

“Would you be willing to rekindle the friendship and try to make things right with Kylie?” a photographer asked, according to Elite Daily.

The model gave a simple response, stating, “I have love for everyone. Always.”

Then, Woods was asked if she loves Jenner, to which she said again, “Always.”