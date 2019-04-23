‘Maxim’ Model Abigail Ratchford Slays In Body-Hugging Bikini Flaunting Serious Cleavage

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves,” Abigail Ratchford, has been rather quiet on social media for the last couple of weeks. Now, the curvaceous bombshell has made a triumphant return to Instagram, and she’s shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself with her 9 million followers that was well worth the wait.

For the snap, the Maxim model stood in a field of sprawling flowers and turned her body away from the camera to show off her insane physique. Ratchford rocked a cream-colored bikini that left very little to the imagination, and her buxom chest and ample cleavage were on full display. The matching, stringy bottoms put her voluptuous hips and thighs on full display, and she put one foot in front of the other to give a glimpse of her toned legs.

Ratchford wore her raven-colored hair in long, bouncy curls that cascaded down her sunkissed shoulders and back. She topped the sizzling look off with a gorgeous crown of oversized, maroon flowers, and she playfully ran her hands through the ends of her stunning locks as she gave a flirtatious, open-mouthed pout off camera. Her skin glistened in the light of the setting sun, and her tanned, toned midsection looked flawless in the skintight attire.

For makeup, Ratchford used a favorite technique that models such as herself are known for making their features pop — contouring. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her cheeks, and thick flicks of mascara to make her mossy-colored eyes stand out. She chose a dark-pink liner filled in with a juicy-looking, nude gloss that emphasized her dramatically plump lips.

The Pennsylvania native opened up about some of her dreams in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, and shared that she was voted “Most Likely To Star On Desperate Housewives.” At the time, Ratchford said she struggled to find the compliment in the award, however, she’s singing a different tune these days.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Is there a compliment in there somewhere?’ Is this a good thing or a bad thing? I really want to land a reality show!” Ratchford shared.

She also opened up about the opportunity that led her to become one of the hottest up and coming models right now. While attending the University of Scranton — and doing odd, side jobs like bartending and working as a paralegal — a friend approached her about a modeling gig, and the rest is history.

“My friends were like, ‘What’s the worst thing that can happen? Just go with this. I did it completely on a whim,” she said.