Doutzen Kroes Posts A Sultry Bikini Video On Instagram To Drive Fans Crazy

Former Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes took to her Instagram page and treated her 6 million fans and followers to a jaw-dropping video — one which set pulses immediately racing.

In the video — which was filmed for European lingerie brand Hunkemoller — the 34-year-old stunner could be seen striking some very suggestive and sultry poses while donning a barely-there bikini from the brand. The tiny bikini could hardly contain her assets which allowed her to flaunt her flawless body — a move that fans fell in love with. Towards the end of the video, she also performed some pelvic thrusts while putting her pert derriere on full display.

As for her aesthetics, Doutzen kept it simple and opted for a makeup-free look. Instead, her body and hair could be seen drenched in sweat that gave a very seductive effect to her appearance. In the caption, the model thanked Hunkemoller for giving her a chance to express her freely in the video, while the geotag showed that Doutzen’s picture was captured in Miami, Florida.

Within four hours of having been posted, the video racked up more than 250,000 likes and 540 comments wherein fans and followers showered the hottie with compliments, calling her “extremely sensual,” “the sexiest woman alive,” “amazing body,” and “true goddess.”

While most of the comments were complimentary in nature, there were some negative remarks too. For instance, one fan wrote that Doutzen could have done better than that.

“Come on! I don’t think you have to sell sex to get your voice heard. Very disappointed!” another one said.

While the comment received a lot of likes and many agreed, the majority of the model’s fans came for her support and said that letting women do whatever they want, especially with their bodies, is empowerment.

“All the women telling Doutzen what to do with her body should be ashamed of themselves,” one fan wrote. “Women should support women instead of bringing them down. It’s just jealousy.”

When it comes to showing skin, Doutzen never hesitates and has posed nude for various photo shoots.

In an interview with Fashion Telegraph, Doutzen said that while growing up, she wasn’t very concerned about the way she looked. She also revealed that she was brought up in typically rustic Dutch style that included skating, cycling, and eating healthy food.