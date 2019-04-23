‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Goes Topless, Shows Off Booty In Barely-There White Bikini Bottoms

It’s no secret that Sports Illustrated stunner Kate Bock can rock a bikini just as well as anyone in the business, and she has proved as much time and time again.

In her most recent Instagram post, Bock bares it all for the camera in a sexy shot that showcases her incredible figure. In the image that was taken yesterday, on Earth Day, Bock celebrates the planet’s beauty by posing in one of the most picturesque places in a world — Phuket, Thailand.

The blonde haired beauty can be seen in an incredible infinity pool that overlooks a wide array of palm trees. The stunner wears her long locks down and wet while she poses on the edge of the pool, exposing her backside to her 447,000-plus followers.

In the NSFW snapshot, Kate goes topless and shows off her toned back to her fans. On the bottom, the 26-year-old looks equally as stunning in a pair of very revealing white bikini bottoms that showcase her tanned derriere. Within just a few hours having been posted, the image has already earned the supermodel a ton of attention. Over 8,000 Instagram users left a like in reaction to the snap, and the share attracted 80-plus comments.

While some of Kate’s followers took to the post to gush over how amazing she looks in the snapshot, a few other followers commented on the image to applaud Bock for celebrating Earth Day.

“Simon says turn around. Gorgeous!,” one follower commented.

“So beautiful love,” a second supporter quipped.

“Nice view and nice bottom,” another user gushed.

For the past few years, the 26-year-old has been dating Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love. The two make appearances on one another’s Instagram accounts from time to time, and things appear to be going very well for the beautiful couple. The model recently opened up to Sports Illustrated about her relationship with Love, and how they are able to make the long distance aspect of it work.

“Luckily, it’s not very far. Cleveland is only like an hour-long flight from New York. So I go back and forth between here and there and jobs, and then sometimes meet him on the road if it makes sense, so I see him pretty often even though we live in different cities and both travel for work. We make it work, so that’s kind of fun.”

The Canadian-born model has already come a long way from her humble beginnings — and with time, Bock is sure to continue to rise to the top of the modeling world.