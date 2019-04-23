NSYNC Could Reportedly Go On Tour Without Justin Timberlake

Could NSYNC be set for a huge reunion tour without Justin Timberlake? Fans of the boy band have been waiting for them to reunite, and after their recent Coachella performance, interest is higher than ever.

According to Variety, NSYNC has been getting offers to reunite — even without Justin Timberlake. The group’s other four members — JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone — rocked the stage at Coachella with Ariana Grande earlier this month, and fans loved it.

However, the group’s songs were primarily structured with Timberlake taking lead vocals, which could be a problem if he doesn’t join the group on the road. The hit tunes were traditionally belted out by Justin, who has since gone on to enjoy a very successful solo career. The group first disbanded back in 2001.

A source tells the outlet that there had been offers for the group to get back together, even before the Coachella performance. However, the music festival was the first time they had all agreed to appear together, even though Justin wasn’t able to join them.

The insider claims that Timberlake was in the loop about the appearance, and gave his blessing for the guys to perform the songs — with Grande — in front of a massive crowd.

Justin had just concluded his massive “The Man of the Woods” tour. The tour spanned 13 months, and allegedly earned him over $200 million.

Timberlake has gone on to win ten Grammy Awards for his solo work, but has never forgotten his NSYNC brothers. When he earned the lifetime achievement award at the VMA’s in 2013, he had his former group members with him on stage to sing a medley of their hits.

Meanwhile, the outlet reveals that if the group were to go on tour together without Justin, that the brunt of the vocals would fall on JC Chasez. Chasez was the group’s second leading vocalist, and often had solos in their biggest songs.

A source tells Billboard that the time is perfect for the group to get back together, as the fans who grew up with them are now adults looking to remember their youth — or possibly even share it with their own kids.

“There’s such a hunger now for great pop, for nostalgia. It’s almost like a warm, comfortable blanket, especially for the generation that grew up with them, who are now moms and dads. The timing is right,” an industry source claims.

It remains to be seen if NSYNC will try to reunite with — or without — their leader, Justin Timberlake, but fans seems to be ready if a tour is in the cards.