Nicolas Cage’s Wife Of Four Days Seeks Spousal Support Payments As She Nixes Annulment For Divorce

The makeup artists claims her reputation has been damaged after her estranged husband's allegations about their wedding day.

Nicolas Cage’s four-day marriage could end up costing him a pretty penny. The Oscar-winning actor, who tied the knot with Erika Koike after a wild night in Las Vegas last month, filed for an annulment four days later. But now, Koike is asking for a divorce and spousal support from the wealthy movie star.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Nicolas Cage’s four-day bride claims she missed out on job opportunities as a makeup artist due to her relationship with the 55-year-old actor and she claims her reputation has been damaged by his allegations that they only tied the knot because they were drunk. Cage’s estranged wife also wants him to pay for her legal fees.

Nicolas Cage married Erika Koike hours after applying for a marriage license at Clark County Court House on March 23. Four days later, Cage submitted paperwork to have the marriage annulled. Cage stated in his annulment paperwork that he and Koike drank alcohol to the point of “intoxication” before exchanging vows and that he “lacked understanding” of what was happening as he said “I do.”

A source told The Daily Mail that Nicolas Cage “caused a scene” during the couple’s initial visit to the court house and appeared to be intoxicated. A witness told the site that Cage was screaming at his soon-to-be-wife as they filled out their marriage application.

“The whole time he was yelling, ‘She is going to take all my money’ and ‘her ex is a druggy, her ex is a druggy,” the witness said. “The woman only kept saying, ‘Baby I am not asking you to do this.'”

Entertainment site Complex also noted the pair also got into a “heated argument” shortly outside the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas hours after their quickie wedding.

While Cage also alleged that Koike didn’t disclose her full criminal history to him prior to the marriage ceremony, his estranged bride says the Moonstruck star asked her to come back to him and start their relationship up again “in the right way” just 12 days after filing for an annulment.

Koike and Cage had been dating for a about a year before the disastrous marriage, per Fox News. And while the makeup artist agrees to a divorce from the actor, she does not feel the marriage qualifies for annulment, which could leave her eligible for spousal support.

While he wades through his marital mess, Nicolas Cage is reportedly drowning his sorrows at an L.A. karaoke bar. Over the weekend, TMZ caught Cage as he belted out an emotional rendition of the 1980s Prince classic “Purple Rain” at Koreatown in Los Angeles.

Nicolas Cage has been lucky in his career but not so much in love. Cage married his first wife, actress Patricia Arquette, in April 1995 and they divorced in 2001. In August 2002 he married Lisa Marie Presley and filed for divorce just three months later. In 2004, Nicolas Cage married third wife Alice Kim. The couple split in 2016 after 12 years of marriage.