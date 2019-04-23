Bella Thorne Flaunts Bikini Body In Racy Two-Piece On Instagram

Bella Thorne is proud of being someone who can fully embrace her natural face without makeup when she goes to the pool, as she showed her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the former Disney starlet took to the social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself donning a racy two-piece bikini that puts her body — particularly her busty figure — on full display.

In the post in question, the 21-year-old model, actress and singer is posing inside of a pool while she supports herself onto the rocky edge with one hand, putting on a very busty display. Thorne is donning a black bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with thin straps that go over her shoulders. While the piece is quite broad at the front, it boasts narrow-cut sides, showing off a lot of sideboob that increases the spiciness level of the suit.

Thorne teamed her top with a matching bottom featuring two side straps that sit low on her figure, helping accentuate her full hips and strong thighs. According to the tag she included with her post, the two-piece is courtesy of Motel Rocks. She accessorized her pool look with several necklaces, including a large silver cross pendant that sits by her cleavage.

The model is wearing her red hair swept to the side and down, as its wet tresses fall over her right shoulder and onto her chest.

As she wanted to make clear in the caption, she is not wearing any makeup in the shot, opting instead to embrace her natural looks. As the post’s geotag indicates, Thorne posed for the snap at Coachella, California.

The photos, which she shared with her almost 20 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 113,000 likes and over 830 comments within just a few minutes of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the starlet took to the comments section to share their admiration for Thorne, as well as to engage with her caption.

“You are perfect,” one user wrote, paired with a string of emoji.

“Stunning and good choice for your skin,” another one chimed in.

As Fox News reported, Thorne recently split up from rapper Mod Sun, who said in a recent interview that he would like to get back together with her. According to the report, the 32-year-old “poundzzzzzz” MC admitted that he’s open to a reconciliation with Thorne.

“I’d like to,” he said of reuniting with the redhead.