Chris Brown Claps Back At Wendy Williams Following Shady Remarks She Made About His Upcoming Tour

Chris Brown is reportedly not going easy on Wendy Williams following her recent marriage woes.

Hollywood Life shared that the “Loyal” singer, 30, had some choice words for the talk show host, 54. Williams discussed the artist on her talk show on Tuesday, and made remarks about his future plans to tour with Nicki Minaj during her “hot topics” section. While most of Williams’ commentary regarding the tour was positive, with her praising both Minaj and Brown, Williams decided to also mention that Brown has shown up late to shows on multiple occasions. Brown reportedly felt offended by Williams discussing his alleged tardiness with her audience, and took to Instagram to express his thoughts.

“OK WENDY I DONT [sic] SHOW UP LATE THOUGH!! I DO HOWEVER SHOW DA F–K OUT,” the singer wrote in the caption attached to a reposted video of Williams’ segment.

Brown then went on to claim that the television personality’s personal issues could be the reason she made her claims against the “Run It” singer.

“APPRECIATE DA [sic] PUB [sic]. WHEN U [sic] BROKEN.. u [sic] live in da [sic] shade… JUST KNOW I SAW THE COMPLIMENT IN BETWEEN THE DEMONS. thanks boo,” the singer went on to remark.

This isn’t the first time that Brown has tangled with Williams online. Hollywood Life reports that the two have exchanged bitter words online since at least 2009, when Brown reportedly called Williams a man via Twitter. Williams reportedly replied to the “No Air” singer by bringing up his assault case with Rihanna, remarking, “At least if I was a man I would spend my time bullying other men, perhaps, and not other women!” The two celebrities were also caught in a squabble in 2013, when Brown criticized both Williams and Perez Hilton. However, things seem to have calmed down between the two after Williams defended Brown on her talk show –offering at least some support for the singer during his custody hearing for his daughter, Royalty.

A source reportedly told Hollywood Life that Brown doesn’t regret making his comments against Williams, despite her personal struggles. The television personality announced in early April that she was divorcing her husband, Kevin Hunter, after a marriage of more than 20 years. The Inquisitr previously reported that Hunter was allegedly abusive during the couple’s marriage, and also reportedly cheated on Williams multiple times. Hunter also purportedly attempted to poison his wife at one point during their marriage.

The Source previously shared that Brown had announced his plans to join Minaj on tour this summer, following the European leg of her “Nicki Wrld Tour.” The two have worked together on multiple occasions, with “Wobble Up” featuring rapper G-Eazy being their most recent collaboration.