Chris Brown Claps Back At Wendy Williams Following Shady Remarks She Made About His Upcoming Tour

Chris Brown is reportedly not going easy on Wendy Williams following her recent marriage woes.

HollywoodLife shared that the “Loyal” singer,30, had some choice words for the talk show host, 54. Williams discussed the artist on her talk show on Tuesday and made remarks about his future plans to tour with Nicki Minaj during her “hot topics” section. While most of Williams’ report of the tour was positive, with her praising both Minaj and Brown, Williams decided to bring up that Brown has shown up late to shows on multiple occasions. Brown reportedly felt offended by Williams discussing his alleged tardiness to her audience and took to Instagram to express his thoughts.

“OK WENDY I DONT SHOW UP LATE THOUGH!! I DO HOWEVER SHOW DA F–K OUT.” the singer captioned under a reposted video of Williams’ segment.

Brown then went on to claim the television personality’s personal issues could be the reason she made her claims against the “Run It” singer.

“APPRECIATE DA PUB. WHEN U BROKEN.. u live in da shade… JUST KNOW I SAW THE COMPLIMENT IN BETWEEN THE DEMONS. thanks boo,” the singer went on to write.

This isn’t the first time Brown has debated with Williams online. HollywoodLife reports that the two have had feuding words online since 2009 when Brown reportedly called Williams a man via Twitter. Williams reportedly replied to the “No Air” singer by bringing up his assault case with Rihanna, and said, “At least if I was a man I would spend my time bullying other men, perhaps, and not other women!” The two celebs also were in a squabble in 2013 where Brown criticized both her and Perez Hilton, though things have seemed to calm down between the two after she defended him on Wendy during Brown’s custody hearing for his daughter Royalty, 4.

A source reportedly told HollywoodLife that Brown doesn’t regret making his comments against Williams despite her personal struggles. The television personality announced in early April that she was divorcing her husband Kevin Hunter after a more than 20-year marriage. The Inquisitr previously reported that Hunter was abusive during the couple’s marriage and also cheated multiple times. Hunter also reportedly tried to poison his estranged wife at one point during their marriage.

The Source previously shared that Brown announced his plans to join Minaj on tour this summer following the European leg of her Nicki World Tour. The two have worked together on multiple occasions, with “Wobble Up” with rapper G-Eazy being their most recent collaboration.