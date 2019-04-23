Kylie Jenner Shows Off Lean Legs In High-Slit Dress While Out Shopping With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner can make anything stylish, even furniture shopping. The reality star was spotted out and about in West Hollywood with her boyfriend Travis Scott on Monday, but she didn’t quite look casual. Jenner sported a maxi dress with a very high leg slit, adding a bit of sex appeal to an otherwise professional-looking outfit, according to Hollywood Life.

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out in search of new furniture wearing a curve-hugging cream-colored SABLYN dress with a V-neck shape and thigh-high leg slit that showed off her lean leg as she walked. Jenner paired the revealing dress with a white blazer, adding a surprising business element to the look. She did leave her feet looking casual, though, as Jenner opted to wear white sneakers. The interesting outfit was topped off with a box-shaped white purse, dangling earrings, a large gold watch, and flashy rings.

Meanwhile, Jenner’s rapper boyfriend dressed down a bit in a navy-colored hoodie over a white T-shirt and brown cargo shorts. He finished off the look with Nike sneakers as well.

Scott and Jenner walked hand-in-hand down the sidewalk looking completely in love as she shopped around for some home goods. The couple stopped at MASS Beverly, a design showroom with luxury furniture pieces, People reported.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwihdCrHABK/

Fans of Jenner gained a sneak peek of her Hidden Hills, California mansion, which she purchased in 2016, when it was featured in Architectural Digest back in March. Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the interior designer behind Jenner’s extravagant home, revealed that the makeup mogul wanted to furnish the mansion with Scott in mind.

“She loves pink, so we wanted to do layers of pink,” Bullard said. “But it wasn’t overly feminine because she wants to make sure the man in her life enjoys it as well. He spends a lot of time at the house and has his own closet there. The design was obviously for Kylie but it’s done in a way to really be a family home.”

Scott and Jenner, who share a 1-year-old little girl named Stormi, are reportedly in a very good place despite the cheating rumors that arose last month. The couple took an island vacation with their daughter to refresh and recharge following reports that they had been experiencing trouble in paradise. A source revealed to E! News in early April that the trip did wonders for the little family.

“It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him,” the source said.