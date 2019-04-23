Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Advice Her Mom Gave Her About Feeling ‘Guilt’ Over Pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager shared what her mother, former first lady Laura Bush, told her when she confessed that she felt guilty about being pregnant while those around her struggled with pregnancy.

Hager said on the Today show Monday that when she found out she was pregnant, she felt bad because her co-host Hoda Kotb was trying to adopt a baby and her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, was also trying to get pregnant.

She said she called her mom and confessed that she had “guilt.” Her mother had the best response.

“Everybody gets their babies when they’re supposed to.”

Hager said she thought what her mother said was a “beautiful thing.”

The Today host also said that because her mother and grandmother both struggled with infertility, she did not take her pregnancy lightly.

“I know how blessed and lucky I am. It’s an amazing gift,” she said.

Jenna Bush Hager made a surprise announcement that she and husband Henry Hager are expecting baby No. 3! https://t.co/P2uoFs09jZ — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) April 22, 2019

Kotb did adopt a baby and is currently taking time off from the show to be with her second adopted child, Hope Catherine. That, however, did not stop her from phoning into the program on Monday to congratulate the mother-to-be.

“I feel like this is your year for a million reasons,” she told Hager.

“You are on the show you were born to be on, you are expanding your family, which is exactly what is supposed to be happening. This is the year of Jenna Bush Hager,” she added.

Hager, 37, has definitely had a busy month. Earlier in April, she stepped in as co-host of the fourth hour of NBC’s Today show with Kotb. Then on Monday, she announced she was pregnant with her third child.

The former first daughter said that she told her other two daughters, Mila, 6, and Poppy, 3, on Easter Sunday that they were going to be older sisters. She joked that once the girls found out, they started telling everyone they saw, so she knew it was time to share the news with the world.

She did not know that fellow Today host Dylan Dreyer, 37, would announce that she had a miscarriage on the same day. Hager said Dreyer was brave for sharing her news, adding that her heart sank when she heard about it. Dreyer said she did not want her sadness to take away from Hager’s joy.

Hager is about five months pregnant, and she is reportedly expecting a boy.

Hager married Henry Chase Hager in May of 2008 at her parents’ ranch near Crawford, Texas.