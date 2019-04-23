Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Flaunts Backside In See-Through Robe For Racy New ‘Maxim’ Photo

Shanina Shaik will be gracing the cover of Maxim magazine’s May/June issue, and she has sharing sneak peeks of the photo shoot for the delight of her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring herself in a sheer robe that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

The photo captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon consists of an edited shot featuring two images of Shaik side by side. Both images feature Shaik in a see-through robe that puts her model figure on full display. She paired her light pink robe with a pair of high-heeled black shoes that help accentuate her legs for days. In both instances, the Australian beauty is posing in front of a white backdrop with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center.

In the left-hand image, the 28-year-old model is lifting up the robe to expose her backside, showing a little bit the her thong strap near her right hip. In the right-hand image, Shaik has her right arm relaxed by her side, allowing the robe to cover her booty. Shaik is wearing her raven hair down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders and all the way down to her mid-back.

The post, which Shaik shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,400 likes and over 180 comments within just about five hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, while sharing their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret model.

“How can one be so beautiful?!” one user pondered.

“Wow pretty lady,” another chimed in.

Shaik, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk five times, discussed growing up as mixed-race and how her diverse background —as the daughter of an Australian-Lithuanian mother and a Pakistani-Saudi father — has played out in her modeling career. Though she is well-known today for her striking features today, her traits were sometimes seen as a hindrance in her career, particularly early on, she told Maxim.

“At times being so mixed hindered me from getting jobs as clients couldn’t place me in a ‘category’ of race,” Shaik told Maxim, “which I thought was absurd and really unfortunate… Now, I’m happy to be an inspiration to young girls who may not fit into one specific category.”