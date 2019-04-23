Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Flaunts Backside In See-Through Robe For Racy New ‘Maxim’ Photo

Shanina Shaik will be gracing the cover of Maxim‘s May/June issue, and she has been sharing sneak peeks of the photo shoot — much to the delight of her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot featuring herself in a sheer robe that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

The photo — captured by world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon — consists of a composite image comprised of two images of Shaik. Both images feature Shaik in a see-through robe that puts her feminine figure on full display. She paired her light pink robe with a pair of high-heeled black shoes that help accentuate her shapely legs. In both instances, the Australian beauty is posing in front of a white backdrop, with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center.

In the image on the left, the 28-year-old model is lifting up the robe to expose her backside, showing a little bit of her thong as she does so. In the image to the right, Shaik has her right arm relaxed by her side, allowing the robe to cover her booty. Shaik is wearing her raven hair down in loose, large waves that cascade over her shoulders — all the way down to the small of her back.

The post, which Shaik shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 20,400 likes and over 180 comments in a matter of hours. Fans of the gorgeous and daring model took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, with many more sharing their admiration for the Victoria’s Secret model.

“How can one be so beautiful?!” one user pondered, rhetorically.

“Wow pretty lady,” another fan chimed in.

Shaik, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret catwalk five times, discussed growing up as mixed-race with Maxim. She also spoke out on how her diverse background —as the daughter of an Australian-Lithuanian mother and a Pakistani-Saudi father — has played into her modeling career. Though she is now best known for her striking features, these traits were sometimes seen as a hindrance earlier in her career, as she told Maxim.

“At times being so mixed hindered me from getting jobs as clients couldn’t place me in a ‘category’ of race,” Shaik told Maxim, “which I thought was absurd and really unfortunate… Now, I’m happy to be an inspiration to young girls who may not fit into one specific category.”