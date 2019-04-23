Teresa Giudice Celebrates Easter With Her Kids, Is She Planning To File For Divorce From Husband Joe?

Teresa Giudice wore all white for her family's bash.

Teresa Giudice spent Easter weekend with her family.

As her husband, Joe Giudice, remained in ICE custody at an immigration detention center, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared a number of photos of herself and her daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, on Instagram.

“Happy Easter from my family to yours!” Giudice wrote in the caption of one of her photos.

As fans may have heard, Joe was released from a Pennsylvania prison in March after serving a 41-month term but because a judge ordered his deportation in October of last year, he was immediately taken into custody by ICE. Although Joe appealed the judge’s ruling in November, his request to reman in the country was denied.

Prior to Joe’s prison stint, Giudice spent 11 months behind bars for her part in the crimes they committed as a couple, which included bank and wire fraud.

Ahead of Joe’s prison release, Giudice was seen discussing the future of their marriage while attending the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion, where she told host Andy Cohen that she was planning to leave Joe if he was ultimately deported back to Italy, where he was born.

While Joe has lived in the United States since he was just one-year-old, he never applied to be a citizen, which is why he will likely end up back in Europe.

While Giudice hasn’t filed for divorce quite yet, a source days ago said that she’s planning to wait to make her filing until after Joe is sent back to Italy.

“She is definitely going to divorce him,” a source told Radar Online last week, “but she’s still going to wait until that final decision.”

Currently, Joe is awaiting a decision on his latest appeal.

The insider went on to say that Giudice’s husband “never had a chance” with his initial appeal and never should have wasted time fighting with the government.

“They’re making an example of him,” the source explained.

Giudice and her husband have been married for 19 years but because of his impending deportation, they likely won’t make it to their 20th anniversary. As for the couple’s children, they have voiced their support for Joe on a number of occasions on social media and will surely remain in his life no matter where he ends up.

Giudice and her co-stars are currently filming the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.