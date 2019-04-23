Sofia Richie Leaves Little To The Imagination In Scandalous Black Bikini

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are currently on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The pair have been spotted having some fun in the sun, and Sofia hasn’t been shy about showing off her killer curves in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by paparazzi as she donned a teeny tiny bikini, which showcased all of her assets.

In the photos, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen wearing a skimpy black bikini, which boasts classic triangle tops to flaunt the model’s ample cleavage.

Sofia’s barely-there bikini bottoms have a high cut and little material to cover her in the front, with even less in the back, which is a thong, and shows off Richie’s bare backside.

Sofia’s insane abs and flat tummy are also on display in the photos, as she completes her beach look by wearing a black hat and a pair of dark sunglasses to help shield her face and eyes from the sun’s rays.

The model has her long hair down, and styled in loose strands underneath the hat, and also dons multiple chains around her neck, and a bracelet on her wrist for the outing.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick covered up by sporting a pair of shorts and a yellow t-shirt on the beach with his girlfriend of nearly two years.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are reportedly still going strong in their romance, but do often have to deal with critics who bash them over their 15-year age difference.

Sources recently revealed that Scott and Sofia don’t care about the age gap, and that Richie is actually very mature for her age, although she’s only 20-years-old.

“They actually laugh over people saying that they have nothing in common or she’s too immature him, because she’s the one who takes care of him,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine.

“Let’s not forget that before they started dating Scott was partying a lot — and you don’t see that side of him anymore. He’s never out getting too out of control and that’s because Sofia has created a stable life for him. She loves to plan outdoor adventures for the two of them, like an early evening hike or order in sushi or go to low-key date nights and watch movies,” the source added of the couple’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s famous curves and her relationship with Scott Disick by following the model on Instagram.