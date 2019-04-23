Nicole Kidman, 51, Shows Off Fit Abs While Going Topless Under Jacket In Steamy New Photo

A normally conservative Nicole Kidman is baring it all for a new magazine spread.

As Kidman makes her rounds to promote the second season of her hit HBO show Big Little Lies, the Australian beauty recently showed off her amazing figure in a number of sexy photos during a Vanity Fair shoot. While the 51-year-old served up a number of sultry looks to fans — the sexiest photo is one where Kidman goes nude under a jacket.

In the photo taken by photographer Collier Schorr, Kidman rocks a pair of Chloe pants along with a black vest embroidered with a yellow pattern on top. The Emmy winner leaves very little to the imagination as she goes completely topless under the jacket, showing off her incredibly fit abs as well as a ton of cleavage. She completes her look with a pair of shiny black Christian Louboutin shoes and instead of rocking her long, signature locks — Kidman sports an incredibly short, blonde head of hair.

In another sultry photo from the shoot, the actress rocks same short cut along with a skimpy black bra and a pair of fishnet leggings. In the image, Nicole leans back on her hands and tilts her head toward the camera, showing off a glimpse of her taut body. She completes her look with a stunning Tiffany’s necklace and looks nothing short of perfect.

But posing for photos isn’t the only thing that Kidman did in the new spread. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Oscar-winner surprised readers by opening up about her adopted children — 26-year-old Bella and 24-year-old Connor, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise.

At this point, I’m thoroughly convinced that Nicole Kidman is a shapeshifter. She can transform into anyone and not even have anyone know it’s actually her….#BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/BNiu8cwT1M — Johnny Blaze (@OfficialWolfpac) April 23, 2019

While the actress only briefly talked about her eldest children, she revealed to readers that Connor lives in Miami, Florida, and has a career in music. Bella, on the other hand, lives across the pond, in London and she just launched her own T-shirt line, one called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise). The 51-year-old says that Bella has always had a soft spot for the U.K., especially since she was there a lot with family when she was growing up.

Loading...

“Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut,Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady,” Kidman told the publication. “They both had English accents when they were little.”

Fans of Nicole can catch her this June for the highly-anticipated second season of her hit show, Big Little Lies.