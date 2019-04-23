Stella Maxwell Shows Off Taut Abs In White Crop Top On Instagram

Stella Maxwell celebrated Earth Day with her Instagram fans by posing amid lush vegetation — showing off her perfect body along the way. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a pair of sultry snapshots of herself in a white crop top that flaunts her incredibly taut abs.

In the post in question, the Belgian beauty is posing by a low wall that has been covered by grass and weeds. She rocks a white Fiorucci x Adidas crop top featuring the brand’s name printed on the front, along with the image of two angels. The crop top boasts Adidas’ signature stripes in black on the shoulders and sleeves, which reach down about her upper arm.

The Belgium-born model paired her vintage-looking t-shirt with a pair of equally nostalgic jeans that sit just below her navel, helping to show off her fit midsection — particularly her toned abs and small waist. She completed her look with black-and-white sneakers, which she wore over a pair of black mesh socks. She accessorized her outfit with a small red bag boasting a gold chain strap.

In the first photo, the 28-year-old model is sitting on the wall with one leg up as the other hangs downward. She is looking at a point off-camera — behind her — in a relaxed and casual way.

In the second shot, Maxwell is crouching amid the grass, weeds, and flowers — sporting the same outfit as she does so. This time around, she is looking down as she rests her arms on her knees. Maxwell is wearing her dirty blonde hair up in a high ponytail, her tresses tied up with a scrunchie. She is wearing a dark smoky eye and a soft cherry shade on her lips.

The post, which Maxwell shared with her 4.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 50,000 likes and over 200 comments in short order. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to wish her a happy Earth Day.

“Happy Earth Day. It’s [sic] beautiful world because you’re in it,” one user wrote, pairing their comment with a planet Earth emoji.

“You’re fire, girl,” another fan chimed in.

As The Daily Mail has noted, Maxwell has previously made headlines for her relationship with actress Kristen Stewart. The pair moved in together five months after confirming their romance in January of 2017. However, they reportedly called it quits in November of 2018, with their last sighting together being at an airport in Amsterdam, according to the report.