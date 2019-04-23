‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Isn’t Living With Cassie Randolph Right Away

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood recently revealed why he and Cassie Randolph, who won Season 23 of the series, aren’t living together right away. As Bustle reports, the comment came from a recent interview that Underwood had with Extra. In that interview, Colton suggested that the couple is trying to progress their relationship in as normal a way as possible.

“I don’t think you realize how many important steps you miss in the Bachelor process, which is nothing against them. We want to make sure we do this the right way. Statistically speaking, for Bachelors, it’s not very good odds, so I think us going against what other Bachelor and Bachelorette couples have done is probably going to work out in our favor.”

Underwood added that the pair enjoy living their separate lives, then coming together at the end of the day. He said that this arrangement “is what’s most important for us,” and is the step they need to take right now.

“Right now we’re enjoying dating, we’re enjoying getting to know each other more, we’re getting to find out more about each other.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Underwood moved to Los Angeles after the show wrapped to be closer to Cassie. Two weeks later, Cassie moved to the city as well. But despite being close, the pair have previously said that they want to wait for their feelings to grow, taking their time on the journey to cohabitation — and perhaps eventual marriage.

date night last night pic.twitter.com/5SpETyg5Rf — Colton Underwood (@colton) April 18, 2019

Randolph also said that she would have said yes to a marriage proposal from Underwood, but added that she doesn’t want to rush the process.

In a March interview with People, Underwood said that the couple plans to buy a house in Huntington Beach sometime next year. However, they won’t be moving in together until they get engaged, or married.

So is engagement or marriage going to happen within the year for these two? Probably — during his walk down the red carpet of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, Underwood suggested that he’s planning to propose to Randolph sooner rather than later.

Regardless, Underwood said in his People interview that the pair perceive moving in together to be a rather big step. And although he does want Randolph to live with him, he said that he doesn’t want to jump the gun. Randolph just moved into an apartment with her sister, Michelle Randolph, in March. Interestingly, fellow Season 23 contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes moved into the same building.