Pitch Parting! Anna Camp And Skylar Astin Are Divorcing

It’s aca-over! The marriage of Pitch Perfect stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin has come to an end after two years. Camp filed for divorce on Friday in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. Camp’s representative released a public statement on behalf of the former couple.

“We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

Neither Camp nor Astin is asking for spousal support, and Camp cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The two met on the hit 2012 film Pitch Perfect. The movie, which told the story of competitive collegiate acapella, became a cult favorite and huge success, grossing more than $115 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million. However, the pair did not start dating until 2013, when Camp finalized her divorce from her first husband.

The two wed during the fall of 2016 in an outdoor ceremony that included colleagues from the Pitch Perfect films, including Elizabeth Banks and Brittany Snow.

The news will likely come as a bitter disappointment for fans of the couple. Just last year, Camp was gushing about her marriage to People.

“Knowing that I have my best friend and that we are totally committed to one another and just to have that comfort and that safety and that bond where you know you’ve found your person. The longer you stay with somebody, the closer you get, and it’s really the best thing in the world to have another person that loves you just as much as you love them.”

Since news of the divorce, both Anna and Skylar have both posted on social media. Camp showed off pictures from a holiday in Mexico City, whereas Astin shared a picture of his ring-free hand and one of himself spending time with friends.

The last posts that the couple shared of each other on Instagram were back in January. Astin posted a picture from New Year’s, while Camp posted a throwback picture from a friend’s wedding.

Since the news of the divorce, the two have unfollowed each other.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Page Six also reports that the two have put their Los Angeles Spanish style home is on the market for $2.6 million.

It seems like the pair is keeping busy despite the divorce. Camp has several movies in the pipeline, including Here Awhile, Desperados, and The Lovebirds, which co-stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

Astin currently stars on the CW show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and has an upcoming World War II drama, Ghosts of War, in post-production.