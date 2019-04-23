Instagram Just Lost It To Kendall Jenner’s Panties And Toothbrush

When it comes to causing an internet explosion, Kendall Jenner doesn’t need to do much.

On April 23, the supermodel updated her Instagram. She’s wearing black panties, a matching bra, and a loose woven sweater that appears conveniently sheer. Standing by a sink with a toothbrush to her mouth, Kendall is looking right at the camera. Her facial expression seems decidedly dedicated. Given that the post is announcing Kendall’s partnership with oral care brand, Moon, the enthusiasm seems apt.

Fans appear over the moon. One fan offered an interesting reward in return for a chance to meet the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“If you got [sic] on a date with me then I’ll buy you the moon”

With fans seemingly offering to purchase Kendall the moon, it would appear that Instagram has officially lost it. A separate user’s comment proved less elaborate on what they’d be willing to offer.

“I WILL PAY TO EAT THAT TOOTH BRUSH”

Admittedly, the black-and-white snap is extremely eye-catching. With her hair tied into a simple top-knot and little in the way of background distraction, Kendall is quite captivating. Brands are no strangers to Kendall’s endorsement grip. Her ability to promote just about anything combined with a 108-million-strong Instagram following make this model prime advertising material.

Kendall is now the world’s highest-paid supermodel, per Forbes. 2018 netted her $22.5 million dollars. Kendall’s current contracts span some of the world’s biggest brands. Alongside Calvin Klein and Adidas, she fronts Proactiv, Tiffany & Co., and La Perla.

This offbeat model isn’t just known for her tall frame and curves. A distinct attitude and a penchant for unusual Instagram updates are likely why Kendall remains so popular, although being linked to the world’s most famous family definitely helps. While not overly prominent on Kendall’s feed, the Kardashian-Jenner clan do make the odd appearance.

Elsewhere, Kendall has been making headlines for attending Coachella 2019. Her reported run-in with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods was called “awkward” by People. A low-key relationship with NBA player, Ben Simmons made The Inquisitr‘s headlines on April 19 for possibly being over.

A still photo from Kendall can easily rack up over 1 million likes within a matter of hours – the toothbrush snap had amassed over 1.6 million likes within four hours of being posted. Videos are a different story. With a view count that currently sits at 8.3 million, Kendall’s January lingerie video accumulated almost as many likes as it did views.

For today though, the internet seems focused on Kendall’s underwear and that toothbrush.