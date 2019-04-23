Bella Hadid Spills Out Of Tight Denim Corset For Sizzling New Instagram Post

Denim was the theme for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday bash last night, and her younger sister Bella certainly dressed to impress for the event. The model shared a glimpse of her sexy ensemble for the party to her Instagram account this week, making her millions of followers go absolutely wild.

The latest update to Bella’s Instagram account came on Tuesday, April 23, and was certainly a big hit with her fans. The model uploaded a two-in-one post that included both a sexy clip as well as a still shot of her stunning denim look.

In the short video, Bella was captured striking a series of poses from a puckering her highly glossed lips to coming in closer to the camera to give her fans a better look at how she accessorized her all-blue outfit. The 22-year-old added some serious bling to the look with a set of large gold hoop earrings as well as two thick rings that adorned her fingers, which she put on display as she threw up a peace sign toward the end of the clip.

Part two of her most recent upload captured the catwalk queen staring down the camera with a sensual look, giving her 23.9 million followers a better glimpse of the tight denim corset top that barely contained the bombshell’s voluptuous assets. Bella spilled out of her curve-hugging top, which flashed some serious cleavage, while also highlighting her trim waist thanks to the skintight nature of the dark blue fabric. The model layered up her look with an oversized jean jacket, worn open so not to cover up the busty display she put in on in the skimpy, bustier-style top.

Fans of the supermodel were quick to show their love for the sexy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up over 135,000 likes after a mere 15 minutes of going live to the platform. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the blue-eyed beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “such a goddess.”

Bella was one of many models that showed up for Gigi’s denim-clad birthday celebration. Also in attendance was Olivia Culpo, Martha Hunt, and Ashley Graham, as well as a slew of other stars.

Last night, Bella took to her Instagram account to share not one, but two birthday posts for her “built in best friend” and older sister.

“I am so inspired by you and every single endeavor that you take. I will be by your side for every single one you take in the future!” she captioned one of her sweet posts for Gigi. “I am your #1 fan forever and I can’t wait for forever of birthdays with you!!!!! I love you my little ball of sunshine.”