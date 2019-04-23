Scott Disick Set To Host His Own Home Makeover Show ‘Flip It Like Disick’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fan-favorite Scott Disick is getting his own show! The reality star will take on home improvement projects in a brand new series titled Flip It Like Disick. Disick has had an eye for property development for several years, and reportedly promises to combine his skills with his unfiltered sense of humor in an epic take on the genre.

Disick will work alongside interior designer Willa Ford, his own best friend — and business partner — Benny Luciano, famed contractor Miki Moor, and assistant Lindsay Diamond, E! News reported.

E! executive Amy Introcaso-Davis promises that fans of the reality star will get a glimpse of his creative side in the new series.

“Scott Disick is funny, unpredictable and unfiltered,” Introcaso-Davis said in a statement. “Fans of Scott on Keeping Up with the Kardashians will get to see another side of him in Flip It Like Disick, as an entrepreneur and design guru, leading his talented and opinionated team through difficult design challenges that result in astonishing reveals.”

Flip It Like Disick will be produced by STXtelevision, along with Tower 2 Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. A-list executive producers will also come aboard, including Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg, Lori Gordon, and the momager who started it all — Kris Jenner. Disick himself will also serve as an executive producer.

Some of Disick’s projects will include creating a new playhouse for his three children — Penelope, 6, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4 — at their mother’s house, according to Insider. The 35-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will also renovate a multi-million dollar Los Angeles property.

The first season will be comprised of eight episodes. Each episode will be just under an hour, sans commercials, and the series will air this summer on E!

“I’m excited to bring fans a new series that shows what I’m really passionate about professionally, which is flipping real estate and doing crazy and impressive renovations on celebrity homes,” Disick said of the series. “E! has never had a show like this before. It’s a bit different than viewers are used to seeing, but I think they will be both entertained and inspired by my team.”

Disick — who gained fame when he dated Kourtney Kardashian and appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — is no stranger to home improvement. He flipped his first investment five years ago, People reported. The reality star reportedly paid $3.699 million for a home in Beverly Hills just nine days following the birth of Reign, planning to re-do it entirely. Since then, he has worked on projects for friends and family, including Kourtney and Kris.