‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Danielle Herrington Shows Off Some Serious Skin In Pool For New Instagram Snapshot

Danielle Herrington celebrated Earth Day with her Instagram fans on Monday, showing off her natural beauty in the process. On April 22, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself swimming in a pool, in a shot that captures her full natural glow.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is hanging out in an infinity pool, and appears to be topless. Herrington has one of her arms across her chest as she rests her hand on the opposite shoulder. The pose helps her to cover herself up, in order to censor the shot. The model is looking straight into the camera, peering at her audience with her large, expressive brown eyes. Her head is slightly tucked close to her raised shoulder in a sweet yet coquettish way.

Her raven hair is wet and slicked back, suggesting that the model had been swimming in the water before posing for the shot. Herrington is not wearing any makeup in the photo, fully embracing and showcasing the natural beauty of her complexion and facial features. While she didn’t specify where the photo was taken, she was enjoying a warm day at a beach location, given that the ocean features in the background. The ocean lent the infinity pool an even greater degree of illusion.

The post — which Herrington shared with her 168,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 5,000 likes and over 60 comments within a short time of having been posted. Fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and to share their admiration for the California native.

“You are the philosophy of sexy 101,” one user wrote, pairing their comments with several fire emoji.

“Always a beautiful Queen,” another one chimed in.

Herrington, who started modeling at age 13, was selected as the cover model for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Kate Upton had been chosen to fulfill this role for the previous year, as The Inquisitr detailed. This year’s cover model is yet to be announced. The announcement will happen in mid-May, so fans will need to wait another three weeks or so to find out who will be taking over the duties for the 2019 issue.

Herrington rose to fame after landing a spot in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as she told CR Fashionbook.

“My first big job was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It all happened pretty quickly after I moved to New York. I did test shoots for a few months geared towards landing SI, then I did the casting and booked it,” she said.