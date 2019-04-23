‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Danielle Herrington Shows Off Some Serious Skin In Pool For New Instagram Snapshot

Danielle Herrington celebrated Earth Day on Monday with her Instagram fans by showing off her natural beauty. On April 22, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself posing au naturale while in a pool in a shot that captures her full natural glow.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is hanging out in an infinity pool as she appears to be topless. Herrington has one of her arms across her chest as she rests her hand on the opposite shoulder, which helps cover herself up and censor the shot. The model is looking straight into the camera, peering at the onlooker with her expressive large brown eyes. Her head is slightly tucked under close to her raised shoulder in a sweet, yet coquettish way.

Her raven hair is wet and slicked back, suggesting the model has been swimming in the water before posing for the shot. Herrington is not wearing any makeup in the photo, fully embracing and showcasing the natural beauty of her complexion and facial features. While she didn’t specify where the photo was taken, she was enjoying a warm day at a beach location, given that the ocean features in the background, giving the pool its infinity illusion.

The post, which Herrington shared with her 168,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,000 likes and over 60 comments within a little over a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the California native.

“You are the philosophy of sexy 101,” one user wrote, paired with several fire emoji.

“Always a beautiful Queen,” another one chimed in.

Herrington, who started modeling at age 13, was selected as the cover model for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue— while Kate Upton was chosen for the previous year, as The Inquisitr noted earlier in the year. This year’s cover model is yet to be announced. The announcement will happen in mid-May, so fans will need to wait another three weeks or so to find out this year’s lucky pick.

Herrington rose to fame thanks to landing a spot on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as she told CR Fashionbook.

“My first big job was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It all happened pretty quickly after I moved to New York. I did test shoots for a few months geared towards landing SI, then I did the casting and booked it,” she said.