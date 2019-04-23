Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Update On Adopted Children Connor and Bella Cruise In New ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Nicole Kidman is opening up about a topic that she doesn’t usually shed too much light on — her adopted children, Connor and Bella, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. As fans know, Kidman has moved on since her divorce from Cruise, and is now married to country music star — and fellow Australian — Keith Urban. The couple share two kids of their own — Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. But Kidman’s kids with her ex are somewhat of a mystery, as the Big Little Lies star usually remains tight-lipped about them in interviews.

But in a recent sit-down with Vanity Fair, the Oscar winner surprised readers by opening up about 26-year-old Bella and 24-year-old Connor. Though the actress only briefly talked about her eldest children — she revealed that Connor lives in Miami, Florida and has a career in music while Bella lives across the pond in London and just launched her own T-shirt line, called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise). The 51-year-old says that Bella has always had a soft spot for the UK.

“Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut,Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady,” Kidman told the publication. “They both had English accents when they were little.”

Both Connor and Bella are members of the Church of Scientology and last month, The Inquisitr shared that Bella got candid about her role in the church and how she got into it, like her famous father. As the 26-year-old explains, her auditor training made her want to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Scientologist.

“We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. … This is a gift to yourself and so many others. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t going to be an auditor or aren’t going to join staff. If you are going to make it as a being for the long run you NEED this,” she wrote. “That’s the truth. You won’t stay Clear or [the spiritual state of being Operating Thetan] without it.”

In another one of Kidman’s interviews with Who Magazine last year, the BLL star shared her feelings on her kids being members of the controversial church, saying that they’re old enough to make their own decisions and deciding to be members of the Church of Scientology is up to them. Though Nicole did not go into too much detail on her feelings about the church, she did tell the publication that her job is just to love her children.

Nicole returns to her hit HBO show, Big Little Lies in June.