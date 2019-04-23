Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Stuns In Neon Orange Bikini For Sexy New Instagram Selfie

Kelly Gale’s Instagram feed is a collection of sexy shots starring the model rocking some seriously skimpy bikinis, and the latest addition to her page certainly did not disappoint. The social media sensation stunned in a new selfie from her Mexican getaway that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 23-year-old was both the model and the photographer for her most recent upload shared on Tuesday, April 23, expertly posing in front of a small, round mirror to show off her trendy neon swimwear as she snapped the steamy shot on her cell phone. The background of the shot showed off the luxurious room Kelly is staying in during her vacation in Mexico, but it was her flawless bikini body that took center stage in the sexy snap.

The Indian-Australian bombshell was sure to turn some heads in her skimpy, bright orange bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. Kelly rocked a sports bra-style top with low scoop neck that flashed an ample amount of cleavage for the camera and appeared to barely be able to contain her voluptuous assets, as a bit of underboob spilled out underneath the band of her bikini. The bombshell rocked a matching pair of cheeky bottoms that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and tout her insane abs that she’s sculpted after hours in the gym.

Kelly accessorized her beach-day look with a dainty necklace to give it a little bit of bling, and ran her hand through her dark tresses, which she wore down in loose, messy waves. The model also showed off her natural beauty by opting to go makeup free for her latest selfie, letting her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum were quick to show their love for the newest addition to her steamy Instagram feed which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the stunner on her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called Kelly a “hottie.”

“Woww gorgeous!!” said another one of the model’s 1.1 million followers.

Kelly touched down in Mexico on Monday afternoon, and was more than ready to hit the beach before jetting off to her tropical vacation. The stunner informed her followers she was heading back to the water with another sizzling bikini shot shared to her Instagram account yesterday that they went absolutely wild for.