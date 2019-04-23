Rachel Bush Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini, ‘Maxim’ Model Flaunts Her Derriere In Latest Instagram Snap

Maxim model Rachel Bush is not only married to NFL player Jordan Poyer and the mama to an adorable little girl named Aliyah, she is a stunning beauty who loves to shock her social media followers with sizzling-hot sultry shots. In new shots posted over the past few hours, Rachel is showing off how much her hard work in sculpting her body over the past few months has paid off.

Bush’s newest post was shared Tuesday morning and Rachel is setting Instagram on fire with this one. The model is wearing an Andi Bagus number, a brand she’s highlighted before, and fans were hardly able to catch their breath as they took in the sexy shot the model shared.

In this photo, Bush is photographed from the back and just a tiny sliver of her micro bikini bottoms can be seen. She is wearing a strappy bikini top with ties criss-crossing over her back and a hint of sideboob can be spotted in the shot.

Rachel has her long, dark hair cascading down her back and she is looking down as she slightly adjusts the strings of her bikini along her waist. Bush has more than 950,000 fans on Instagram now and nearly 35,000 of them had liked this sultry post within the first couple of hours it was up.

The Maxim model didn’t share a front shot of this look yet, but she did note within her comments on the post that she will later. Bush’s followers quickly went wild over this eye-popping snapshot, unable to resist noting how beautiful and hot she looks.

Rachel has also shared some sexy shots via her Instagram Stories over the course of the past day. Quite a few of the photos were throwbacks that were favorites of hers that she wanted to share in order to honor Earth Day.

In a couple of short video shots that were shared more recently, Bush was seen wearing tight-fitting white jeans that hugged her derriere. The Maxim starlet also donned a white bodysuit with the white jeans and it made for a striking combination.

Rachel smiled as she showed off the sexy curves that were beautifully highlighted by this jaw-dropping combination. Bush went with a light makeup look as her long, dark hair hung straight down her back and there is no doubt that her followers were captivated by the look.

The 21-year-old Maxim model oozes with confidence and she keeps her Instagram fans flustered with her sultry, revealing shots. There is little doubt that Rachel Bush will sharing something else sexy and stunning within a matter of hours, although this latest photo might be hard to top.