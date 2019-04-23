Gabrielle Union Goes Nude Under Post-It Notes On Instagram In Tribute To ‘Being Mary Jane’

Gabrille Union took to her Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to BET’s series Being Mary Jane, which will come to an end today after four seasons. In her social media celebratory post, she included a photo of herself lying naked in a bathtub while yellow Post-it notes float in the water over her.

The actress shared the photo in anticipation of the series’ “explosive” two-hour finale, adding that she is back to where it all started. The snapshot, which is a still from the show, shows the 46-year-old actress lying the white bathtub against a black backdrop as she rests her arms on its edge. Union is looking toward her right at a point off-camera in a powerful and defiant manner. Union is using the yellow sticky notes to cover herself up and censor the shot.

Union’s raven hair is pulled back over the edge of the tub to prevent it from getting wet. She is wearing a light lavender eyeshadow on her lids that adds a touch of color to the overall somber shot while she keeps it neutral with her lipstick shade.

The post, which Union shared with her 12.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 30,000 likes and over about 1,000 comment within just a few minutes of having been posted — at the time of this writing.

Users of the popular social media platform who are fans of the actress and the series took to the comments section to share their anticipation for the movie finale and to offer their admiration for Union and the character she played in Being Mary Jane.

“I’m so sad that it’s the end,” one user wrote, paired with a crying face emoji.

“U deliver her character so well.. ps. patiently waiting for your second book,” another posted chimed in.

Back in September 2017, Union announced on her Instagram that the series would be coming to an end, and included a touching tribute to the show and her character.

“Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We’ve screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together. I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self discovery and improvement,” she wrote as part of the lengthy post.

Fans of the series can watch the two-hour movie finale that’s set to air on BET on April 23 at 8 p.m, as Oprah Magazine noted.