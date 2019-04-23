Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Weight Loss In Stunning New Instagram Snapshot

Kelly Clarkson has dropped a lot of weight in the past year and now she’s making sure to show off her hot new figure to fans. Yesterday, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself on set of The Voice.

In the stunning new snapshot, Clarkson wears a big smile on her face as she poses in her dressing room on the set of the hit NBC show. The “Piece of Me Singer” is dressed to the nines in a bright pink blazer with padded sleeves that she accessorizes with a black rhinestone and leather belt. Under the blazer, Kelly sports a lacy black tank and a pair of black pants.

The mother of two accessorizes the look with a pair of beautiful silver earrings as well as her usual fresh face of makeup including purple eyeshadow and bright pink lipgloss to match her outfit. The singer wears her short, blonde tresses down and slightly curled and looks as happy as can be for the photo op.

After just a short time of the post going live, Kelly’s 4 million plus Instagram followers have given it a ton of accolades with over 51,000 likes and over 600 comments. While many followers commented on Clarkson’s visible weight loss, countless others took the post to gush over how amazing she looks. Of course, a few other fans chimed in with their feelings that the 36-year-old will win this season of The Voice.

“So pretty no matter what you wear,” one follower gushed.

“Kelly. You are so dang fun on this show! You know your stuff and everyone loves you! Keep on keeping you!”

“BEAUTIFUL I LOVE EVERY THING YOU STAND FOR AND THE PERSON THAT YOU ARE and your beauty that shines so bright from the inside out,” another Instagram user wrote.

Last summer, The Voice coach revealed some weight loss secrets to fans to E! Online. According to the publication, Clarkson says that the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain helped her to lose weight in part because it helped her to get a thyroid issue under control.

Kelly tells fans that it wasn’t all about the weight loss for her but rather she liked the fact that the diet was able to ween her off medicine. The singer also shares that the diet is very expensive and she wishes that other people could get some sort of help so they could try it out.

“I wish the government would really back humanity on this, ’cause it’s really hard to find. I was poor growing up and there’s no way my family could have afforded this. It helped out so much with health,” she shared. “My autoimmune disease is like, gone and I’m like 37 pounds lighter in my pleather.”

Fans can catch Clarkson this season on The Voice.